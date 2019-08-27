Growing the STEM Workforce

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jobs related to STEM – science, technology, engineering, and mathematics – are expected to continue growing, but the United States doesn’t have enough workers with the skills to fill those roles. This momentum in STEM job growth is critical to the country’s economic competitiveness, and as such, vital to address.

According to a new survey of 2,500 Americans commissioned by Emerson, nearly 6 in 10 (58%) would be interested in pursuing a STEM-based career, yet only 4 in 10 (39%) felt encouraged to do so.

While studies show high school girls outperform boys academically in math and science, the survey found that boys are twice as likely to be encouraged to pursue STEM careers compared to girls. In fact, more than half of respondents believe that this gender gap exists due in part to the stereotype that STEM careers are for men.

The good news? Parents feel STEM careers hold promising futures for their kids – regardless of gender. The majority (74%) of parents surveyed believe that the number of STEM jobs in the U.S. will grow in the next 10 years.

YouTube star and self-proclaimed science nerd Hank Green discusses the results of the survey and more.

