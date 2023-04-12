AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The spring season means more fruits and vegetables in the foods we eat and drink.

Beef Loving Texans is making a great Grilled Steak Taco with Poblano-Mango Salsa.

Recipe: Grilled Steak Tacos with Poblano-Mango Salsa

Ingredients

· 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 3/4-inch thick

· 2 medium poblano peppers

· 1 medium onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

· 2 cloves garlic, minced

· 1 teaspoon ground cumin

· 1 medium mango, diced

· 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

· 1/4 cup fresh lime juice

· 1/4 teaspoon salt

· 8 small corn tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)

· Fresh cilantro sprigs, lime wedges (optional)

Preparation

1. Place peppers and onion slices on grid over medium, ash-covered coals (over medium heat on preheated gas grill). Grill, covered, 15 to 20 minutes or until onion is tender and pepper skins are blackened, turning occasionally. Place peppers in foodsafe plastic bag; close bag. Set peppers and onion aside.

2. Meanwhile combine garlic and cumin; press evenly onto beef Top Sirloin Steak. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove; keep warm.

a. Cooking Tip: One pound beef Ranch steaks, cut 3/4- inch thick, may be substituted for Top Sirloin steak. For charcoal, grill, covered, 8 to 11 minutes (for gas, times remain the same) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally.

3. Remove and discard skins, stems and seeds from peppers when cool enough to handle. Chop peppers and onion. Combine chopped vegetables, mango, chopped cilantro, lime juice and salt in medium bowl. Set aside.

4. Place tortillas on grid. Grill, uncovered, 30 seconds on each side or until heated through and lightly browned.

5. Carve steak into slices. Season with additional salt, as desired. Top tortillas with equal amounts of beef and mango salsa. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and lime wedges, if desired.