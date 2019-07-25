Goodbye to Park Road 5 Pale Ale

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Join 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center and Pondaseta Brewing Co. for a going away party for the Park Road 5 Pale Ale. This pale ale is the Pondaseta collaboration with 24 Hours In The Canyon, a 24-hour road and mountain bike race that benefits the 24 Hours In The Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

It’s a bright, refreshing and soft, balanced with a hint of bitterness. It’s a summer crusher! This special fundraiser beer has been on tap at the brewery for the last several months. A portion of the proceeds for every pint sold during its time on tap has gone to benefit the 24 Hours in the Canyon Cancer Survivorship Center.

The going-away party is on Friday, July 26 from 5 to 9 p.m. at Pondaseta Brewing Co. During the going away party, every pint sold gets entry into drawings for two Yeti Coolers.

Pondaseta Brewing Co.

7500 SW 45TH AVE

(806) 418-6282

