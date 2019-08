AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wounded warriors from across Texas spent the day in Amarillo playing golf for a good cause.

For the second year in a row, Amarillo hosted the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation Golf Tournament. The mission is to give back to those who have served. More than two dozen veterans and over 100 local golfers participated.

Last year, the foundation was able to help more than 40 warrior families with money raised from events like these.