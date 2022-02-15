AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s an annual event serving as the primary fundraising event for the Golden Spread Council, Boy Scouts of America.

The Good Scout Lunch will have the keynote speaker Getner Drummond who is an Eagle Scout and decorated Gulf War Pilot, rancher/businessman/philanthropist.

There is no cost to attend this luncheon, but table sponsorships and individual seating is available. Donations are requested from those who attend.

For more information, please contact Chase Roach, Senior Development Director at 806-358-6500 or email at chase.roach@scouting.org.