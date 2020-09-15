Golden Eagle District to Host Inaugural Space Derby

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Golden Eagle District is hosting an Inaugural Space Derby Event.

The Golden Eagle District is the largest of all the districts that make up the Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America.

They will host the traditional wooden space derby competition and a paper rocket competition on October 10th at Camp Don Harrington.

Merrick Pet Care has sponsored the event and donated 150 wood and paper rocket kits.

Cub Scouts can register for the event until September 30th, then the general public can register from October 1st – 8th by going to the Don and Cybil Harrington scout Service Center located at 401 Tascosa Road.

Registration for the event is $5 per person or you can donate 5 cans of food. All food items will benefit the High Plains Food Bank, Southwest Church of Christ, and the Washington Avenue Christian Church.