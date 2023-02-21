AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —When Glenda Moore started Kind House Ukraine Bakery, the plan was to help orphans and people in the war zones of Ukraine heat their homes.

That mission expanded when Russia started a war in Ukraine in 2022, and Glenda and her team started to help in other ways including medical and safety missions.

She reflects on what the war looks like a year later, the mission to help people and what her friends are seeing over there.

To help the cause, make sure to go by the new store at Western near I-27 and follow them on Facebook here.