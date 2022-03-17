AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Glenda Moore is a well-known name to the Studio 4 family, and her story has touched the lives of many here locally and across the world.

Glenda is the owner of Kind House Ukraine Bakery and has provided aid to Ukrainians for many years. Her cause increased majorly once Russia invaded Ukraine and her efforts have turned from orphans and providing coal to helping the humanitarian effort for the people of Ukraine.

Read the description of this week’s episode below, you can listen to that here.

A conversation with Glenda Moore, the proprietor of Kind House Ukraine Bakery, an Amarillo nonprofit that has been raising money for Ukraine since 2014. A former elementary teacher and assistant principal, Moore fell in love with Ukraine and its people after a mission trip. She began baking to raise money for Ukrainians in need, and eventually left her education career to manage Kind House full time. Moore tells host Jason Boyett how Kind House began, what locals need to know about the invasion, and what the past three weeks have been like for her friends in Ukraine. This episode is sponsored by Blue Handle Publishing and Discover Amarillo.