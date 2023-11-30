This segment is sponsored by Curel.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Beauty and fashion expert and Style Editor from the Today Show, Bobbie Thomas, shares thoughtful gifts for those who care for us. Examples of gift ideas she may touch upon include:

Skin Care Items: Nurses and other caregivers often work in dry environments and need a little extra love for hydrating their skin. Bobbie will share her favorite lotions and creams to give for battling dry skin, and how to make it a special gift.

Framed quotes : Bobbie loves to pull inspirational quotes from someone's favorite writer or artist and put them in a beautiful frame. It's a thoughtful and low-cost gift that will bring a smile to anyone's face.

: Bobbie loves to pull inspirational quotes from someone’s favorite writer or artist and put them in a beautiful frame. It’s a thoughtful and low-cost gift that will bring a smile to anyone’s face. Homecooked Meals: It’s so lovely when someone bakes, or cooks for you using a recipe passed down in their family. You can package them in festive wrapping and add a little touch of holiday color to them as well.

It’s so lovely when someone bakes, or cooks for you using a recipe passed down in their family. You can package them in festive wrapping and add a little touch of holiday color to them as well. Cozy Blankets: There’s nothing better than being cozy during the winter season, and a throw blanket is always a great gift. The softer, the better. Bobbie will share some of her favorites.

