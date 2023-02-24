AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Girls Who Science is a NEW program put on by the Don Harrington Discovery Center. Girls aged 10-18 will learn from women in the STEM industry, conduct interactive experiments, and explore career-focused STEM activities AT NO COST to participants.

This program will begin on Feb. 6 and be the first Monday of every month from 4:45 pm to 6:00 pm.

Esteemed women professionals in the STEM industry will be brought in for conversations, a presentation, and Q&A’s with young women aspiring to go into STEM. After the presentation from the guest speaker, the Discovery Center will also provide an activity related to their field of study.

“Our mission is to provide a fun environment where our female youth can understand what they can achieve and the steps it takes to meet these goals,” Jen Noble, Community Engagement Manager.

Medicine, engineering, coding, biology, and animal science are just the start of what DHDC plans to cover in this program. Young women in upper elementary school through high school are encouraged to attend.

Follow The Discovery Center on Facebook and Instagram for more information on their community programs. Information can be found on their website as well.

###

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is a hands-on science center that makes science exciting, relevant, and interesting to all types of learners by providing interactive exhibits and programs that actively engage children, adolescents, and their families.

Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is a nonprofit organization that fosters awareness, understanding, and appreciation of nature within the Texas Panhandle and to encourage education in the natural sciences from a current and historical perspective.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution funded by admissions, memberships, and community support, The Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff stimulate imagination, inquisitiveness, and innovative thinking by partnering with donors to create

quality programming and exhibits. Visit www.dhdc.org for more information about memberships, exhibits, and shows.