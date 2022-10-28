AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 2022 Girlfriends in God Conference is hosted by the Women’s Ministry of Langston Memorial Church. The conference is designed to provide encouragement and transparency along with Scriptural truth for the unique challenges we are facing while seeking to walk with the Lord.

According to the Women’s Ministry of Langston Memorial Church, this year’s theme is titled “Renovation-Restoring the Inner man” and the goal of the conference is to provide opportunities for women to come together to address the many challenges they have faced over the last 2 years.

Some of the conference highlights are Restoration Sessions, a Girl Talk Panel, giveaways, and food trucks. The conference will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Langston Memorial Church starting at 9 am and registration is free.