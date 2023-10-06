AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains will be honoring several “Women of Distinction” at an event on October 26th. It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Alumni Banquet Hall on the campus of West Texas A&M University.

One of the Rising Star honorees is Cadence Phillips from Troop 5705. A Rising Star honoree is described as a young woman “between 14-19 years of age, who has volunteered, supported, or been a member of the Girl Scouts for a minimum of two years. This individual has demonstrated leadership, initiative, and dedication, and has made significant contributions in her community.”

For more information on the 2023 Women of Distinction Awards click here.