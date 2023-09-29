AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains will be honoring several “Women of Distinction” at an event on October 26th. It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Alumni Banquet Hall on the campus of West Texas A&M University.

One of those honorees is Claudia Stuart, Professor Emeritus at WTAMU, who is the 2023 Woman of Distinction. “The recipient of this award demonstrates exceptional leadership, serves our communities, and advances the quality-of-life for girls and women. This purpose-driven woman is a champion for female ambition and connects with others to create impactful solutions. She is an inspirational role model who shows young girls how to create positive change in our world.”

For more information on the 2023 Women of Distinction Awards click here.