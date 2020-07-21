Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains create empowerment group

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains has created a new “Young Professionals: Empowering Girls” group. Coming up on July 21st they’re hosting their first virtual meeting.

This group will be made up of men and women in their 20’s to early 40’s who want to make a difference in the lives of girls in our community.

The group will discuss the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, which is a collection of “engaging, challenging, and fun activities available to girls”.

This group will also give professionals the chance to network with other professionals in the community.

For more information on the Girl Scouts and the event click here.