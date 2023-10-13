AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains will be honoring several “Women of Distinction” at an event on October 26th. It’s happening at 6 p.m. at the Alumni Banquet Hall on the campus of West Texas A&M University.

The Outstanding Community Partner this year is Atmos Energy. This honor “recognizes organizations, corporations, or foundations of all sizes for their philanthropic and/or exceptional involvement with Girl Scouts. This partner makes an impressionable difference to enhance education, transform communities, and is dedicated to empowering young leaders.”

