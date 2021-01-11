Girl Scouts Adapting Organization & Cookie Season During Pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains are gearing up for a new year and the cookie season which starts on January 15th.

Normally the Girl Scouts meet with their troops for most of their annual events, this year however things will be a little different.

Stephanie Pena, Fund Development Coordinator, says that while things are different, the goals and message to their Girl Scouts is no different.

To find out more about the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains or to find where Girl Scout cookies are being sold, click here.