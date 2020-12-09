Girasol Cafe & Bakery Adapting to Covid-19 with Family Meals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Small and local business were some of the hardest hit when the pandemic began and continue to be the hardest hit as the pandemic continues.

Girasol Cafe & Bakery is one that has learned to adapt quickly to the changes needed to protect not only the employees there but also the customers.

For owner Jessica Higgins, she continues to worry about how many employees she can keep on the payroll, how many will stay safe and healthy, and will business pick up as we head toward the end of the year and into the new year.

She’s adapted her business now to include family meals, a way for people to leave the cooking up to her and her staff with a number of options that feed four people and include either a salad or veggies for sautéing and a dessert.

She changes the menu each week, but the price is $40 per family meal.

Girasol Cafe & Bakery is located at 3201 S. Coulter Suite B and can be contacted at (806) 322-0023 to place orders or answer any questions.

You can also find their menu or other information here.