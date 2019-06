AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At the Amarillo Zoo summer camp, children 7 years old to 12 years old explore the habits and lifestyles of the zoo’s wild residents. Each week-long camp includes a lot of learning and fun, with crafts, games, animal visitors and tours of the zoo.

Camps are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are $150 per week.