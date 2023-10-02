AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is that time to get ready for Halloween and officials with Dillard’s joined in the studio to discuss “Creep Week.”
Creep Week begins on Oct. 14 and experts will help to create the perfect Halloween looks with everyday cosmetics.
Follow their Instagram page here for more information on this and other events in October.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.