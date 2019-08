AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Better Business Bureau has received calls about a computer access scam. If you receive a call from someone claiming your computer has a virus or saying they can fix your computer, you could put yourself at risk if you cooperate.

The scam: A caller says they are calling from a technology company and claims there is a serious issue with your computer. They may claim your computer has a virus. The caller warns if the problem is not resolved, the computer will become unusable. To "fix" the problem they ask you to download a program that will give the caller access to your computer. If you download the file, the caller will have command of your computer and all of its files.