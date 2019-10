AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Each year in the United States, more than 1.2 million people are diagnosed with Atrial fibrillation, joining the 5.5 million people who currently suffer from this common condition.

For many patients, including the Real Housewives of Orange County Star, Eddie Judge, a procedure helped them to get back in rhythm.

Eddie spoke with us alongside Dr. Andrea Natale to talk about this procedure and more about the condition.