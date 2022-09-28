AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Get Fit will host a Fashion Show on October 4th at 6 PM at 1911 S Georgia.

The show will benefit the Harrington Cancer Center Foundation and will feature models who are cancer survivors. Our models will strut their stuff showing new fall apparel from several popular brands including Lululemon, Vuori, rabbit and Glyder.

Tickets to the show are $30 and includes a goodie bag valued at $100, snacks, drinks and a door prize ticket. More door prize tickets may be purchased at the door.