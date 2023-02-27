AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The American Cancer Society projects more people will die from lung and colorectal cancer than any other cancer in the year 2023.

That’s why it’s important to know your chances of getting Colon Cancer, when to get tested, and what test is best for you.

Dr. Izi Obokhare, Texas Tech Physicians Surgeon and TTUHSC Associate Professor, Surgery says that while mortality rates have been dropping overall since 2020, deaths among younger people have increased between 2005 and 2020.

Signs & Symptoms

Some signs and symptoms to be aware of include a change in bowel habits, blood in or on the stool, diarrhea, constipation, or feeling like the bowel doesn’t empty all the way, abdominal pain, aches, or cramps that don’t go away and losing weight when you can’t explain why.

Risk Factors

Dr. Obokhare says that 90% of cases occur in people who are 50 years of age or older. Some risk factors include things like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, a personal or family history, or a genetic syndrome.

There are risk factors related to your lifestyle including a lack of regular physical activity, a diet low in fruits and vegetables, a low-fiber and high-fat diet, being overweight or obese, alcohol and tobacco use.

Screening & Testing

The CDC recommends that people 45 to 75 years of age be screened for colorectal cancer. For those who are at more risk, talk to your doctor about when to get screened and how often.

There are several types of tests you can explore, some include stool tests, flexible sigmoidoscopy, and CT colonography, and if any of these come back positive or abnormal, a colonoscopy may be needed.

Get F.I.T. serves the top 32 counties of the Texas Panhandle. We make sure getting screened for colorectal cancer is easy. The program uses a FREE, at-home testing method, Fecal Immunochemical Test, or F.I.T. for colorectal cancer screening. We do outreach and offer financial support for those who have limited access to colorectal cancer screenings. For more information on how we can help, give us a call at 414-9175 or visit cancerscreening-tx.com.

