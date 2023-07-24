AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Full Smile Ortho is hosting their 2nd Annual Brace Your Mouth event aimed to give middle and high school athletes a free mouth guard for the upcoming sports seasons.

This event is open to the public, you do not have to be a patient to get a free mouth guard. They’re offering this at several of their locations. They suggest people make an appointment, but will take walk-ins.

Head to their website here to book that appointment, or you can email them at info@fullsmileortho.com or call (806) 436-7846.