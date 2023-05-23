AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We love a good dump cake, all of the ingredients thrown into one pan and when it comes out, perfection.
This is another great one using German Chocolate cake mix.
You’ll need the following ingredients:
-chocolate chip cookie dough, get the pre-portioned cookies
-hot fudge sauce
-walnuts
-German Chocolate Cake Mix
-butter, you’ll need 1.5 sticks for this recipe
-9×13 pan
Preheat the oven to 350
Spread cookie dough in the bottom of your pan
Top with jar of hot fudge sauce
Sprinkle with walnuts
Sprinkle cake mix over the top, DON’T MIX IT!
Cut butter into slices, top evenly
Bake for about 45 minutes