AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We love a good dump cake, all of the ingredients thrown into one pan and when it comes out, perfection.

This is another great one using German Chocolate cake mix.

You’ll need the following ingredients:

-chocolate chip cookie dough, get the pre-portioned cookies

-hot fudge sauce

-walnuts

-German Chocolate Cake Mix

-butter, you’ll need 1.5 sticks for this recipe

-9×13 pan

Preheat the oven to 350

Spread cookie dough in the bottom of your pan

Top with jar of hot fudge sauce

Sprinkle with walnuts

Sprinkle cake mix over the top, DON’T MIX IT!

Cut butter into slices, top evenly

Bake for about 45 minutes