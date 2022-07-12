This segment is sponsored by Kidde, Eco-Flow, Eufy.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Summer is here and that means it’s time to get our homes ready for the heat. TV personality and home improvement expert George Oliphant is here to tell you everything you need to know for your Summer Home Improvements

Summer will soon be upon us, and so are seasonal updates and quick and simple household makeovers! And who better than George Oliphant, the host of the nation’s most popular home improvement show and reigning Daytime Emmy Lifestyle Series winner “George to the Rescue”, to share his top tips for summer home improvements.

George, whose weekly national home improvement show features George and his team of contractors and interior designers traveling the country to rescue the homes of deserving people, will reveal to your viewers fresh ideas and home improvement advice, including:

Home Improvements & Safety Tips

Robotic Cleaning

Smart Home Tech