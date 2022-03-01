AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —George Lopez is an iconic comedian, and he’ll also tell you about the great Mexican dishes that his family has created throughout the years.

George Lopez teamed up with the masterminds at Burrito Stop to create one-of-a-kind tacos for the Amarillo area.

This is available to order here, or check out your favorite food delivery service.

When it comes to Burrito Stop, they’re extending their hours to serve dinner, and come the summer time they will be hosting live music and patio seating.

Wednesday through Saturday they’re staying open until 9 p.m.