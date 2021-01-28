GED Classes Offered for Local Women

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Center for Advancement is excited to announce we are offering GED Classes again to all women who need to obtain their high school equivalency.

The Center for Advancement has partnered with Amarillo College to offer the GED Program at our location at 2308 SW 7th Ave. Our classes are held Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM. We offer instructor taught 16 week sessions with all classes, workbooks, and instruction absolutely free. We are excited about offering the GED Program because we want to give women a gateway to achieving a better life, the ability to earn more income, and move forward in furthering their education learning a trade or skill.

Classes now start Monday, February 8th, 2021. Please contact Cherrie for information to enroll. Class size is limited due to Covid restrictions and all necessary precautions will be in place.

About Sharing Hope Ministry: Sharing Hope Ministry provides free Life Recovery Bibles, studies and prayer to women residing in correctional and addiction rehabilitation facilities across 50 states. Locally, the ministry provides jail visitation and aftercare services to women in Amarillo. Patsy’s Place Transitional Home is a 12-month program where volunteers and staff mentor and nurture women post-release and returning to the Texas Panhandle. The program helps reeducate women to live successful lives, free from crime and addiction. The Center for Advancement provides emergency food, clothing, and hygiene items for women that have been released from prison or jail. We also offer additional support through education and recovery classes.

For more information or to enroll, please call Cherrie at 806-358-7803, or visit our website: www.sharinghopeministry.org