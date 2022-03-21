This segment is sponsored by the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

Drivers are feeling pain at the pump and the costs to families simply feel unsustainable. Still, driving isn’t something most people can cut back on. It’s a necessity to get to work and school. People want answers and a sense of what’s causing the price spikes at local stations and what might bring things back to normal.



No company, gas station owner or individual person sets gasoline or crude oil prices. More than half of what drivers pay for gasoline is directly tied to the price of crude oil—a commodity priced on the global market according to supply and demand. To understand what’s happening with gasoline prices, we need to understand what’s going on with crude oil.

Crude oil prices are high because global energy production has been slow to catch up with demand in the wake of COVID. Russia’s attack on Ukraine and its oversized role in global energy production has added additional stress and uncertainty to the market—sending prices even higher. There aren’t any quick fixes to this problem, but American energy production and refining is part of the long-terms strategy to make fuel more affordable.

DID YOU KNOW?