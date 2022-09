AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — AOMS and Full Smile Dental are working together to provide free dental care for those who don’t have insurance or can’t afford some of the procedures.

This event is happening October 7th & 8th and they will provide cancer screening, extractions, checkups and more to the Amarillo and surrounding community.

You do have to pre-register for this event, which can be done here.