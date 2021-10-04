Full Smile Dental Celebrating Oral Hygiene Month

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –October is oral hygiene month and a great way to celebrate is making those dentist appointment and using our medical benefits before they expire.

Karly Huddleston is a Dental Hygienist out of the Full Smile Dental Canyon office, but Full Smile Dental has a number of locations across the area.

Full Smile Dental also offer free “Whitening for Life” where you can get a free syringe of whitening gel if you keep up with your regular appointments.

They are accepting new patients, and offering 10% off electric toothbrushes during the month of October.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss