AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery and Full Smile Dental are working on getting area kids information about the medical field.

They’re hosting the Academic Advantage Event where panels of professionals from all areas of the medical field to speak with high school students.

Amarillo ISD and Canyon ISD will bus kids to the event which will last from about 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 28th and take place at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

This is also for students who are homeschooled.

You can RSVP by calling 806-353-1055 or emailing svaldez@fullsmiledental.com.