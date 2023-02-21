AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Dental care can get expensive, especially if someone doesn’t have insurance, but the health of our teeth and mouth goes beyond just looking good.

Full Smile and AOMS are working to give back to the community, break down barriers, and form relationships with the community.

On March 24th and 25th they’re hosting another Full Smile Day where you can get free dental care like extractions, cleaning/hygiene, oral cancer screenings and more.

People will need to fill out an application at Full Smile Foundation or call (806) 353-1055.