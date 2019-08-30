Fueling Your Child’s First 1,000 Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The time from conception to a child’s second birthday is the most important 1,000 days of their life, as these initial months are vital developmental periods during which babies’ brains and bodies need the right fuel to grow. Providing infants with the best possible nutrition during these early days is important – whether parents choose to breastfeed, formula-feed or both.

RB, the parent company behind Enfamil® formula, has studied breast milk extensively to use its composition of nutrients as inspiration for Enfamil innovations, to best support infants’ growth and development.

Dr. Christina Valentine, MD, MS, RD, FAAP, Medical Director of Reckitt Benckiser/Mead Johnson Nutrition, North America and Lucille Beseler, MS, RDN, LDN, CDE, Registered Dietician and President, Family Nutrition Center of South Florida, discuss the ingredients and scientific innovation behind Enfamil, key points of differentiation within the product portfolio, as well as the importance of nutrition during a baby’s first 1,000 days.

