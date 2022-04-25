AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services’ LOSS Team (Local Outreach to Survivors of Suicide) is hosting a training session for community members.

“The FSS Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) Team is hosting our first Postvention Conference on Thursday, May 5, 2022. We are excited to welcome our guest speakers, Ms. Anne Moss Rogers and SOS panelists, to our event.

The flyer and registration QR code is attached. Virtual and In-Person options available (see flyer for professional credit details).

$10 registration fee per attendee.”