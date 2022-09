AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Family Support Services has a number of great resources for the community. One of those being the LOSS Team which helps survivors of suicide with resources, guidance, and connections with the community.

One way they’re helping the community is through the Survivors of Suicide LOSS Support Dinner on September 23rd from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Wolflin House.

Check below for details including a way to register for the event.