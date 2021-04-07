FSS Crisis Services Director Running 40 Miles Bringing Awareness to Sexual Assault Survivors

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and Family Support Services is hosting a number of events to bring awareness to those who have survived a sexual assault.

Crisis Services Director Kathy Tortoreo is running 10 miles a week in April to complete “40 for Survivors” and she’s inviting others to “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” by posting pictures on social media.

Also coming up on April 17th is the “Paws for Consent/Cats Against Cat-Calls Day” encouraging people to post photos of their pets.

Then on April 28th it’s Wear Denim Day.

Below are some statistics sent to us from Family Support Services.

· Every 73 seconds an American is sexually assaulted.

· One out of 6 American women is the victim of an attempted or completed rape in her lifetime.

· Females ages 16-19 are 4 times more likely than the general population to be victims of rape, attempted rape, or sexual assault.

· Women ages 18-24 who are college students are 3 times more likely than women in general to experience sexual violence. Females of the same age who are not enrolled in college are 4 times more likely.

· One out of 10 rape victims are male.

— statistics from RAINN – the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

Family Support Services:

· Provided advocacy for 386 sexual assaults in 2020, including 231 for children at The Bridge.

· Served 462 sexual assault survivors in 2020.

Continued to provide virtual and in-person services including legal and medical advocacy, support groups, case management, and access to the Emergency Safe House and Crisis Hotline.