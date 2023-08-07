AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —If you have a late-night craving for something sweet, or you need a dessert recipe that’s ready and available, this is the recipe for you.

Combine 1c + 1tbsp of yogurt (this can be whatever yogurt you like, as long as it’s not runny) with 1/2c almond butter, vanilla extract and chopped-up chocolate.

Scoop that onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, and add a popsicle stick in the middle.

Freeze these for 2 hours.

Then melt some chocolate (chips or wafers) with some coconut oil, and dip the bars into the chocolate, then let freeze for another 10 minutes.