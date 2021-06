AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –It’s an Amarillo staple, the Coors Cowboy Club Cattle Drive.

It’s coming up on Thursday, June 3rd and there is a great place to sit and watch the event.

Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon is located at SW 10th & Polk which is just a block away from where the Cattle Drive begins.

