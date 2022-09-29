AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a unique move from serving in the Army and fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan to moving to working at private schools.

A conversation with Tim Oditt, Head of School at Ascension Academy. Oditt arrived in Amarillo in the summer of 2020 to guide this college-prep school, after having spent the previous decade at a private school in Ohio and a military academy in Virginia. Oditt is an Army veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan with the 101st Airborne. In this episode, he shares with host Jason Boyett about his career in private schools, the role Ascension plays in the local education sphere, and why his family was so glad to return to West Texas.