AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —How does a coach and teacher at Holy Cross Catholic Academy go from the classroom to the runway making unique and upcycled clothing, and then create a brand and a business out of this venture?

That’s just part of Matthew Rosas’s story that you can hear in the Hey Amarillo podcast episode that you can listen to here.

A conversation with Matthew Rosas, the fashion designer behind the brand Momentum of Roses and the collaborative fashion show “Beauty from Afar” on December 2. A former basketball coach and teacher at Holy Cross Catholic Academy, Rosas has shifted to upcycling thrifted clothing and fabrics to create his unique streetwear style. He shares with host Jason Boyett about growing up within the Catholic school system, how designing basketball uniforms at Holy Cross introduced him to clothing aesthetics, and why he views fashion as the next frontier within Amarillo’s creative scene. This episode is sponsored by Attorney Dean Boyd and PestTex Pest Control.