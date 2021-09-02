From Radio to a Non-Profit: Lori Crofford Interviewed on Hey Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Lori Crofford spent many years in local radio, now she’s the Resource Development Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle.

She is interviewed on this week’s Hey Amarillo podcast.

A conversation with Lori Crofford, a longtime local radio personality and now the Resource Development Director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Panhandle. Originally a Hereford native, Crofford shares with host Jason Boyett about the past two decades of change she’s seen in the local radio industry, how she transitioned out of radio into the nonprofit world, and why mentorship can be so influential in the life of a child. This episode is sponsored by NCW and the WT Enterprise Center.