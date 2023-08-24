AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s been an interesting journey for this week’s guest on the Hey Amarillo podcast.

Chad Conner, executive director of Acts Community speaks about his nonprofit, life before moving to Amarillo and the YouTube channel he and his wife launched during the pandemic.

A conversation with Chad Conner, the executive director of Acts Community. For the past few years, Chad has managed this growing Christian organization, which includes a resource center in San Jacinto and a new downtown community center. Prior to that, this Amarillo native lived in Las Vegas, where he played poker professionally. And during the pandemic, he and his wife, Joy—known together as the Connersseurs—launched an extremely popular Youtube channel dedicated to Indian food and travel. With host Jason Boyett, Chad details each of these elements of his story and explains how they continue to inform his local nonprofit work. This episode is sponsored by Attorney Dean Boyd, US Cleaners, and Wieck Realty.