From Intern to Education Leader Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —This week on the Hey Amarillo podcast episode Jason Boyett interviews Jill Goodrich, the Executive Director of Opportunity School.
A conversation with Jill Goodrich, the executive director of Opportunity School. A native of Nebraska, Jill first came to Amarillo as an intern during her college years. She then spent the first decades of her career in marketing and communications—work that eventually brought her back to Amarillo. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, Jill shares how she found her way into the nonprofit world and why early childhood education can be such a powerful force. This episode is sponsored by the Discover Amarillo app.