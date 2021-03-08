From Friends to Business Partners Making Boba Tea

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – If you haven’t been to Leaf & Bubble you need to head their soon.

Below is the origin story of the shop.

The first night we met at a friend’s birthday dinner in 2018, we discovered we both had an undying love for boba and a desire to have our own boba tea shop. Since this chance meeting we have been dreaming, cooking, planning, and tasting… lots of tasting. God weaved our dreams together as we envisioned people meeting over a “cup of tea,” creating community, and encouraging others to pursue their dreams through this fun venture. We began at the Amarillo Community Market in 2019 and then opened a shop at Westminster that same year. We value creativiTEA, positiviTEA, and communiTEA and look forward to seeing this continue to unfold out as we pursue our boba tea dream.

For more information click here.