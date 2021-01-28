From Fashion to Marketing: Robyn Bilson’s Career Move in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Each week Jason Boyett, host of the podcast Hey Amarillo brings us a great interview with local people.

A conversation with Robyn Bilson, owner of the creative branding agency Hatched Studio. She found her way into her marketing business by way of the fashion world, after launching and learning to market Semblance boutique (now closed) several years ago. With host Jason Boyett, she shares about introducing some of Austin to Amarillo, the state of women’s fashion, and why more and more women-owned businesses are taking shape in our city. This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental and La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.