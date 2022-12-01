AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett’s got another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast.

A conversation with Andy Marshall, the President and CEO at FirstBank Southwest. Andy isn’t originally from this area—he arrived here from Tulsa in 2017—and isn’t original to banking, either. His first career was in the military, where he served in security forces for the U.S. Air Force and then, in the late 1980s, as an Army squadron border officer stationed in Amberg, Germany, at the height of the Cold War. Marshall tells host Jason Boyett how he ended up in banking, why he landed in Amarillo, and how lessons from the military impact his leadership today. This episode is sponsored by SKP Creative, PestTex Pest Control and Leslie Massey Farmers Agency.