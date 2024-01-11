AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —It’s not a resume that screams “oversight for Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum” but that hasn’t stopped Dr. Andrew Hay from taking his skills to serve in that role as well as a few others.

A conversation with Andrew Hay, Executive Director of the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle, which provides oversight for Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation. Before taking the reigns of the CFTP and PPHM, Hay served as executive director of the Amarillo Symphony and has a background in theology and seminary administration. Hay shares with host Jason Boyett about the journey that took him from growing up in the Denver area to doctorate studies at St. Andrews University in Scotland to the opportunity to lead Texas’ largest history museum into its second century. This episode is sponsored by Attorney Dean Boyd.