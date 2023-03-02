AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —You no doubt know the name Angela Knapp Eggers, but you may not know her life as a ballet dancer, her work at the Lone Star Ballet or how she became the Senior Managing Director at the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health.

Listen to her story on the Hey Amarillo podcast this week.

A conversation with Angela Knapp Eggers, the Senior Managing Director of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health in Amarillo. A former ballerina whose career has spanned both the nonprofit and for-profit spheres, Knapp Eggers worked for cattleman Paul Engler during the big Oprah trial in 1998 and guided the Lone Star Ballet through the 2007-2008 global financial crisis. Since 2010, she’s worked to improve the lives of women and girls through the Institute. She shares about this journey with host Jason Boyett—including why learning to take risks has been so essential to her career. This episode is sponsored by Jimmy John’s and SKP Creative.