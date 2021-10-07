From Amarillo to Dallas and Back, Richard Walton Interviewed on Hey Amarillo Podcast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This week Jason Boyett interviewed Richard Walton for his weekly podcast.
“A conversation with Richard Walton, a partner at NCW Risk Management. Walton spent several years working in Dallas before making the calculated decision to return to Amarillo. (His DFW friends staged an intervention.) Walton specializes in health insurance, and tells host Jason Boyett about the complexities of that world, along with what it’s like working for a 95-year-old, generational business like NCW. They also speak about intentional parenting and why Amarillo is such a good place to base a business. This episode is sponsored by Shemen Dental and Wieck Realty.”